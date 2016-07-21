Ford , My Ford Fam , Ride & Drive

Ford Amplifies Their “Be Unstoppable” Campaign During ESSENCE Festival 2016

Posted July 21, 2016

Ford aims to “Be Unstoppable” with their latest campaign. During a special dinner hosted by Ford at this year’s Essence Festival, motivational speaker Tony Gaskins shared why he supports the #MyFordFamily movement and enlightened us as to what exactly Ford is doing for the Black community. The following morning, we participated in their “Ride &amp; Drive,” and test drove their top vehicles. Here’s what you missed.

Ford Amplifies Their “Be Unstoppable” Campaign During ESSENCE Festival 2016 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

1. Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

2. Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

3. Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

4. Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

5. Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

Ford Dinner At Essence Festival 2016

6. Ford Ride And Drive At The New Orleans Convention Center

Ford Ride And Drive At The New Orleans Convention Center

7. Ford Ride And Drive At The New Orleans Convention Center

Ford Ride And Drive At The New Orleans Convention Center

8. Ford Ride And Drive At The New Orleans Convention Center

Ford Ride And Drive At The New Orleans Convention Center

9. Ford Ride And Drive At The New Orleans Convention Center

Ford Ride And Drive At The New Orleans Convention Center
Related Galleries
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Golden Globe Awards
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
#BuyBlack: The Gift Guide For The Girl In Your Tribe Who Has Everything
Black Blogger’s List: 7 Melanin Queens You Need To Follow On The ‘Gram
Gabrielle Union’s Line With NY & CO Has The Perfect Holiday Pieces For Your Wardrobe
All The Black Celebrities And Models That Came To Celebrate Pyer Moss Winning The CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close