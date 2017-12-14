1. GAME: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets (12.12)
Photo credit: Montez Miller
2. GAME: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets (12.12)
Photo credit: Montez Miller
3. GAME: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets (12.12)
Photo credit: Montez Miller
4. GAME: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets (12.12)
Photo credit: Montez Miller
5. GAME: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets (12.12)
Photo credit: Montez Miller
6. GAME: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets (12.12)
Photo credit: Montez Miller
7. GAME: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets (12.12)
Photo credit: Montez Miller