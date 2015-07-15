PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Kendall Jenner, Teyana Taylor, Jonah Hill, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Gimme $20! Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert spent the night partying at Argyle club in Hollywood, CA.
2. Kendall Jenner was putting that tape to work as she barely avoided a nip slip while getting ice cream with a friend.
3. Jonah Hill looked a bit more svelte of late as he was spotted walking around SoHo, NYC.
4. Besties Karrueche and J Ryan were spotted shopping on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.
5. A fresh-faced Tamar Braxton was spotted at LAX.
6. Science, B*tch! Sorry Aaron Paul, we couldn’t help it. Hope you had a great dinner at Madeo.
7. This is how Rihanna left her Soho apartment: looking fly as hell.
8. Angela Simmons was spotted having dinner with friends at NYC’s Da Silvano in head-to-toe black: ripped jeans, a graphic t-shirt, Christian Louboutin heels, and a studded clutch.
9. It looks like Common, but it’s actually “Power” star Omari Hardwick spotted about to board a plane at LAX.
10. 50 Cent hosted a screening for his new movie “Southpaw” with the cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, Oona Laurence, and Miguel Gomez.