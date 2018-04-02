See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

On Sunday, #TeamBeautiful partnered up with Legacy Of Beauty to help them throw their Inaugural Women’s Empowerment And Networking Brunch in Atlanta, GA. The brunch was held at The Marké in downtown Atlanta. The event was resourceful, uplifting, and dynamic. Legacy Of Beauty honored several women for their contributions and success in the beauty space while our Style And Beauty Editor, Danielle James, moderated a panel where the women discussed how they were successful, mistakes they made, and their tips to making it big…with a purpose. Suffering from FOMO? No need! Click through our gallery and you’ll feel like you were there.

1. Legacy Of Beauty Empowerment And Networking Brunch The Legacy Of Beauty Empowerment And Networking Brunch brought together women in the Atlanta area for an afternoon of networking, building and bonding.

2. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment And Networking Brunch Attendees came from as far as Macon, Georgia to attend. The event was held at The Marké Venue owned by Kela Taylor (pictured in the pink).

3. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment And Networking Brunch Larissa Von and Mychela Wallace, co-founders of Legacy Of Beauty along with Christal Jordan (not pictured) introduce the event.

4. Legacy Of Beauty Empowerment And Networking Brunch Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, hugs an attendee. The event was a safe space for all women to learn and grow.

5. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch The ladies of Legacy of Beauty pose for a photo.

6. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch Panelists Kela Taylor, Dr. Lissa, Jesseca Dupont, Coco White, Alexandria Davis with moderator Danielle James.

7. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch The panelists discuss ways they built their beauty businesses and surpassed obstacles on their journey to success.

8. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch Head of the Hair Department for Tyler Perry, Coco White, shares when she had hit rock botom, that she invested the last of her money into Jesseca Duponte’s Kaledescope Hair and it helped build her financially.

9. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Brunch …the brunch was the first time they met in person. Here is Jesseca’s response as she hears this story and meets Coco for the first time.

10. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch Kela Taylor, owner of The Marké Venue, and panelist at the brunch.

11. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch Tekoa Hash, owner of the Teknique Agency and Glam Coordinator for VH1’s Love And Hip Hop Franchises talks about losing $400K in one day and how she bounced back.

12. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch Dr. Lissa, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, discussed must-knows if a woman is considering plastic surgery.

13. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch The crowd listens intently to the panelists.

14. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch Attendees had an opportunity to ask questions to the panelist to help start, grow, and pivot in their businesses.

15. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch After the panel, panelists took time to chat with attendees. Jesseca Dupont talks with a guest.

16. Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch Danielle James, Style and Beauty Editor at Hello Beautiful, talks to one of the attendees.