Posted November 9, 2016
Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown was originally published on newsone.com
If you wanna cry watch Van Jones give the first cognizant minority understanding of the election on CNN tonight. He just made it real.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 9, 2016
RT if you've been discriminated against b/c of the color of your skin, religion, sexuality, etc & then tell me this election doesn't matter.— Michelle Rose (@mrose220) November 9, 2016
I'm watching these election results with a lesbian Iraq veteran and I'm ashamed that this is the country she is being given.— Eric Powell (@goonguy) November 9, 2016
In 2020, Kanye West is going to run against Donald Trump in the election.This is the world we live in.— Shayne Topp (@supershayne) November 9, 2016
Remember folks, no matter who wins the election here in the U.S., we all live in the same country. Be kind to one another. #ElectionNight— Christopher Paolini (@paolini) November 9, 2016
CNN commentator calling the election results "whitelash"— Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) November 9, 2016
Seriously, don't start complaining about the outcome of this election when earlier you bragged about how you didn't vote... Now look.— Des (@Desisbae) November 9, 2016
Imagine having the Democratic establishment basically laying out an election for you and then still losing to Donald Trump...— inorganic african feminist (@ztsamudzi) November 9, 2016
To oversimplify: This election was a repudiation of the media, of being told what you need to believe and how you must act. Right or wrong.— Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) November 9, 2016
Chants of "LOCK HER UP, LOCK HER UP" at Trump HQ. These are the actions of a dictator, imprisoning political opponents post election.— Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) November 9, 2016
I just put miniWHEAT to bed, he was in tears. This election he educated himself and made his own decisions. My 11 year old is crushed.— djWHEAT (@djWHEAT) November 9, 2016
If you're feeling bad about the election results remember we're also killing off all the bees so we'll probably all be dead soon— Desus Nice (@desusnice) November 9, 2016
THE SUICIDE PREVENTION LINE IS FUCKING BUSY DO YOU REALIZE HOW BAD THAT IS PEOPLE WANTS TO DIE BC OF THIS ELECTION LET THAT FUCKING SINK IN— ً (@otsIive) November 9, 2016
was this election really about the better candidate? did people REALLY look at Trump and say 'He's better' or 'She needs to LOSE.'? I just..— ♡♪!? (@SkyWilliams) November 9, 2016
I don't want to hear, from anyone, that millennials, minorities, or immigrants are to blame for this election. White people over 40 did this— Amanda Timpson (@amandarin) November 9, 2016
"This election is an attack on minorities"— Brendan (@DeeSletson) November 9, 2016
*turns off election results**turns on Netflix*— Breana (@xTheLovelyBre) November 9, 2016
I never seen my mom this scared about an election. 😪😣😥😓— Jocie (@jociedmartinez) November 9, 2016
I love my country too much to be mad about some election results... You take the wins and losses and keep building your life people.— Serial CEO | 👁🗨 issa podcast (@SerialCEO_) November 9, 2016
I don't care if a republican wins the election. I care if a bigot, sexist and someone who ignores BASIC human rights wins.— Brizee (@alex_brizee) November 9, 2016
okay. if trump does win this election, please all non-white americans be EXTRA careful about where you are & who you're with— ً (@lqyoongi) November 9, 2016
this was NOT the election to try and make a point with 3rd party voting. yea you totally boned the DNC!!! and LITERALLY EVERY MINORITY GROUP— helga pataki (@_kbigelow) November 9, 2016
Honestly feel like I'm watching the hunger games happen as I'm watching this election update— Karla Quesadilla (@xoxkarls32) November 9, 2016
Really wishing the election were rigged rn— Aristotle Vossos (@AristotleVossos) November 9, 2016
I have home work due at midnight but this freakin election has me too shook to do anything— Katie (@KatieRosengren) November 9, 2016
