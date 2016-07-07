Celebrity Weddings , ciara , engagement

The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time

Posted July 7, 2016

1. Kim and Kanye West

Kim and Kanye West

After years of flirting and loving one another, KimYe made it official in 2014. Kim’s gorgeous long-sleeved gown was Givenchy – and perfection.

2. A family affair

A family affair

Kim and Kanye’s beautiful daughter North West joined them for the ceremony and celebrations to follow.

3. 💍

💍

Overall, it was pretty much a fairytale.

4. Ciara & Russell Wilson

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Newlyweds Ciara and Russell Wilson are lighting up social media with their unstoppable love. The two have become “one” and we couldn’t be more happy for them.

5. Solange Knowles & Alan Ferguson

Solange Knowles & Alan Ferguson

Solange and Alan Ferguson had an all-white wedding for the gods. The carefully placed and extremely stylish photos from the celebration went viral within a moment’s notice.

6. The Roc

The Roc

And of course, Hovito couldn’t miss the ceremony and celebration.

7. La La & Carmelo Anthony

La La & Carmelo Anthony

It was a long time coming for TV personality La La and NBA star Carmelo Anthony. They brought their love in with tons of friends and family, and the perfect wedding attire.

8. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen was the happiest woman in the world when she married the longtime love of her life John Legend, and it showed.

9. Who gives this bride away?

Who gives this bride away?

“Me and pops,” Chrissy wrote alongside this photo with her handsome father.

10. The dress

The dress

Her gown was unforgettable and as full of life as the ‘Lip Sync’ cohost.

11. Soulmates

Soulmates

Ludacris popped the question on Christmas Eve and the two got married just a few hours later.

12. Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady

The sweet couple got to have two fairytale wedding days. Brady revealed it was all planned in just 10 days, adding, “it was perfect.”

13. Prince William & Kate Middleton

Prince William & Kate Middleton

This royal wedding was witnessed by the world and was the exquisite spectacle we all knew it would be.

14. The dress

The dress

It is estimated that Kate’s dress cost upwards of $400,000.

15. Prince Charles & Diana Spencer

Prince Charles & Diana Spencer

Speaking of royal weddings, there was none greater than that of Princess Diana’s.

16. The dress

The dress

Her wedding dress was copied by thousands of brides-to-be.

17. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

The iconic Ms. Jolie married her best friend just two years ago and hasn’t looked back since.

18. Family affair

Family affair

The couple had all of their kids with them throughout their big day and it was super cute.

19. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

This was a union to remember for years to come.

20. The setting

The setting

Single women everywhere drooled in envy over Sofia and Joe’s wedding day decor.

21. Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen and Portia are an inspiration to us all, as they’ve always held onto their love so tightly.

22. Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise

Katie and Tom have since gone their separate ways, but it was beautiful and romantic while it lasted.

23. Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise

Their newborn daughter didn’t miss the big day either – it was all too picture perfect to forget.

24. Victoria & David Beckham

Victoria & David Beckham

Last, but certainly not least, is one of our favorite couples. Victoria is David’s girl and David’s Victoria’s guy, and that’s the way it should always be.

