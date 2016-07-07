The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time was originally published on newsone.com

1. Kim and Kanye West After years of flirting and loving one another, KimYe made it official in 2014. Kim’s gorgeous long-sleeved gown was Givenchy – and perfection.

2. A family affair Kim and Kanye’s beautiful daughter North West joined them for the ceremony and celebrations to follow.

3. 💍 Overall, it was pretty much a fairytale.

4. Ciara & Russell Wilson Newlyweds Ciara and Russell Wilson are lighting up social media with their unstoppable love. The two have become “one” and we couldn’t be more happy for them.

5. Solange Knowles & Alan Ferguson Solange and Alan Ferguson had an all-white wedding for the gods. The carefully placed and extremely stylish photos from the celebration went viral within a moment’s notice.

6. The Roc And of course, Hovito couldn’t miss the ceremony and celebration.

7. La La & Carmelo Anthony It was a long time coming for TV personality La La and NBA star Carmelo Anthony. They brought their love in with tons of friends and family, and the perfect wedding attire.

8. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Chrissy Teigen was the happiest woman in the world when she married the longtime love of her life John Legend, and it showed.

9. Who gives this bride away? “Me and pops,” Chrissy wrote alongside this photo with her handsome father.

10. The dress Her gown was unforgettable and as full of life as the ‘Lip Sync’ cohost.

11. Soulmates Ludacris popped the question on Christmas Eve and the two got married just a few hours later.

12. Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady The sweet couple got to have two fairytale wedding days. Brady revealed it was all planned in just 10 days, adding, “it was perfect.”

13. Prince William & Kate Middleton This royal wedding was witnessed by the world and was the exquisite spectacle we all knew it would be.

14. The dress It is estimated that Kate’s dress cost upwards of $400,000.

15. Prince Charles & Diana Spencer Speaking of royal weddings, there was none greater than that of Princess Diana’s.

16. The dress Her wedding dress was copied by thousands of brides-to-be.

17. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt The iconic Ms. Jolie married her best friend just two years ago and hasn’t looked back since.

18. Family affair The couple had all of their kids with them throughout their big day and it was super cute.

19. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello This was a union to remember for years to come.

20. The setting Single women everywhere drooled in envy over Sofia and Joe’s wedding day decor.

21. Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres Ellen and Portia are an inspiration to us all, as they’ve always held onto their love so tightly.

22. Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise Katie and Tom have since gone their separate ways, but it was beautiful and romantic while it lasted.

23. Suri Cruise Their newborn daughter didn’t miss the big day either – it was all too picture perfect to forget.